Vardhaman Mahavir Open University has released the Rajasthan Pre DElEd Admit Card 2026. The hall ticket for Rajasthan BSTC is available to candidates on the official website of Rajasthan Pre DElEd at predeledraj2026.com. Rajasthan Pre DElEd Admit Card 2026 available on predeledraj2026.com, BSTC exam tomorrow

The written examination will be held on May 20, 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts. The Rajasthan Pre DElEd exam will comprise of 600 marks. The question paper will comprise of questions from mental ability, general awareness of Rajasthan, Teaching Aptitude, Language Ability.

Direct link to download Rajasthan Pre DElEd Admit Card 2026

Rajasthan Pre DElEd Admit Card 2026: How to download 1. Candidates who want to download the hall ticket can follow the steps given below.

2. Visit the official website of Rajasthan Pre DElEd at predeledraj2026.com.

3. Click on Rajasthan Pre DElEd Admit Card 2026 link available on the home page.

4. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

5. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

6. Check the admit card and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of Rajasthan Pre DElEd.