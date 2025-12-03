Rajasthan Pre DElEd Exam 2026: BSTC registration begins at predeledraj2026.com, direct link to apply here

Vardhaman Mahavir Open University has started the registration process for Rajasthan Pre DElEd Exam 2026. Candidates who want to apply for Rajasthan BSTC exam can find the direct link through the official website of Rajasthan BSTC at predeledraj2026.com. The last date to apply for the exam is December 31, 2025.

Candidates should have passed Class 12 examination with 50% marks to apply for the exam.

Application Fee The application fee for D.El.Ed General or D.El.Ed (Sanskrit) is ₹450/- and application fee for both papers is ₹500/-.

Direct link to apply here How to Apply 1. Visit the official website of Rajasthan BSTC at predeledraj2026.com.

2. Click on Rajasthan Pre DElEd Exam 2026 application link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of Rajasthan BSTC.