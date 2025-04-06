Rajasthan PTET 2025 registration ends tomorrow at ptetvmoukota2025.in, direct link here

Office of Coordinator, Rajasthan will be closing the registration window for Rajasthan PTET 2025. Candidates interested in applying for Pre-Teacher Education Test for B.Ed, B.A B.Ed/ B.Sc B.Ed courses can submit their applications on the official website of PTET at ptetvmoukota2025.in. Rajasthan PTET 2025 registration will end tomorrow at ptetvmoukota2025.in, Check the direct link to apply here.

To apply, candidates will need to pay an application fee which is ₹500. If candidates of Science stream apply for both 4-year BA B.Ed and B.Sc B.Ed, then their fee will be Rs.1000/-.

The Pre-Teacher Education Test will be conducted on June 15, 2025. Registrations for PTET 2025 began from March 5, 2025.

PTET 2025 registration: Here's how to apply

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for PTET 2025

1. Visit the official website of PTET at ptetvmoukota2025.in.

2. On the home page, click on B.Ed or B.A B.Ed/ B.Sc B.Ed courses link.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Click on submit and login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of PTET 2025