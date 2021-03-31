RBI Admit Card 2020 released for Non- CSG posts, direct link to download here

Reserve Bank of India has released RBI Admit Card 2020 for recruitment examination under Non- CSG posts. Candidates who have applied for the posts can download the admit card through the official site of RBI on rbi.org.in. The online examination for Non- CSG posts will be conducted on April 10, 2021.

The written examination will comprise of objective and descriptive type. The selection of candidates will be through online and offline exam followed by the interview. Candidates who want to appear for the exam can download the admit card by following these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download

RBI Admit Card 2020: How to download

• Visit the official site of RBI on rbi.org.in.

• Click on RBI Admit Card 2020 link available under the opportunities section of the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login credentials.

• Once done click on submit and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the admit card and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up Legal Officer, Manager, Assistant Manager for Rajbhasha and Protocol posts. A total of 29 posts will be filled through this examination. The application process was started on February 23 and ended on March 10, 2021.