RBI Assistant Main 2023 admit card released at opportunities.rbi.org.in, here's direct link

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 19, 2023 07:27 PM IST

RBI releases admit card for Assistant Main exam, download from official website.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the Assistant Main exam admit card today December 19. Candidates who are eligible to appear for the main examination can download the admit card from the official website at opportunities.rbi.org.in.

RBI releases Assistant Main exam admit card, download from opportunities.rbi.org.in

Direct link to download RBI Assistant Main exam 2023 admit card

The RBI Assistant Main examination will be conducted on December 31. The RBI Assistant preliminary examination was conducted on November 18 and November 19. RBI Assistant Prelims result was announced on December 15.

The exam was conducted by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on November 18, 19.

The duration of the main examination will be 135 minutes. For every wrong answer, ¼ marks will be deducted.

RBI Assistant main exam admit card: How to download

Go to the bank’s website, opportunities.rbi.org.in.

Open the results tab given under current vacancies and then on call letters.

Next, click on the “Recruitment for the Post of Assistant - 2023 – Main Online Exam Call Letter and Information Handout”

Enter your login details.

Submit and check the results

Take a printout for future reference.

