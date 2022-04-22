RBI Assistant Prelims Result 2022 declared, here’s direct link to check

RBI Assistant Prelims Result 2022: Reserve Bank of India has declared RBI Assistant Prelims Result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Assistants examination can check the RBI Assistant Result for preliminary exam through the official site of RBI on rbi.org.in.

The written examination was conducted on March 26 and 27, 2022. Those candidates who are shortlisted will have to appear for the main examination. The main examination will be conducted in May 2022. The date however has not been released by the Bank yet.

<strong>Direct link to check RBI Assistant Prelims Result 2022</strong>

RBI Assistant Prelims Result 2022: How to check

Candidates can follow these simple steps to check their results.

Visit the official site of RBI on rbi.org.in.

Click on opportunities link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on current vacancies link.

Press result link from the drop down box and now click on RBI Assistant Result 2022 link available on the page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their roll numbers.

Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application process for the posts was started on February 12 and ended on March 8, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 950 Assistant posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official site of RBI.