REET 2021 examination again postponed, check official notice here

REET 2021 examination has been postponed again. The exam was scheduled to be conducted on June 20 remains postponed. Check notice here.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 12, 2021 08:06 AM IST

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan has again postponed the REET 2021 examination. The Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher 2021 that was scheduled to be conducted on June 20, 2021, has been postponed till further notice. The official notice is available on the official site of BSER on reetbser21.com.

The examination new date will be issued by the Board in due course of time. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for new examination date, as per the official notice.

Earlier in May, Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra while speaking to the media has disclosed that the examination has been postponed. He said that it is not possible to conduct the examination on June 20. The prime focus of the state government now is to save the lives of people in this pandemic and all the officials are deployed in it. The examination will be conducted soon after the situation if favorable to conduct exams.

This year, REET 2021 will be conducted to recruit 31000 Grade 3 teachers posts in the state at the occasion marking two years of the Rajasthan Government. The teacher examination will be conducted by the Board after a gap of 2 years in the state.

