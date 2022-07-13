Home / Education / Competitive Exams / REET 2022 admit cards likely to be released tomorrow, here's how to download
  • REET 2022 admit cards: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will most likely release the admit card for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022 on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
REET 2022 admit cards: Once released, candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website reetbser2022.in.(HT file)
Published on Jul 13, 2022 01:21 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Once released, candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website reetbser2022.in.

REET 2022 is scheduled to be held on July 23 and 24, 2022. The exam will be conducted in 2 shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12:30 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm.

Candidates who appear and pass in Level-1 exam will be eligible to teach students from classes 1 to 5 while the candidates who appear and pass in Level-2 national exam will be eligible to teach students from classes 6 to 8. Candidates who have applied for both the levels will have to appear for both the exams at the given timings.

REET 2022 will have objective type questions for 150 marks divided in 4 sections.

REET 2022Here’s how to download the admit card

Visit the official website reetbser2022.in

Click on the admit card link

Enter your login details

Submit and your admit card will appear on your screen

Download and save the admit card for future purposes

