REET 2022 registration begins tomorrow at reetbser2022.in; Download syllabus

REET 2022: Registration process for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022 will begin on Monday, April 18, 2022. The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) will host the REET 2022 application form on reetbser2022.in.

The state-level eligibility test is scheduled for July 23and 24. The exam timings for paper 1 (Level 2) is 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM, while the exam time for paper 2 (Level 1) is 3.00 PM to 5.30 PM.

The last date to apply for REET 2022 is May 18.

Candidates preparing for REET 2022 can download the syllabi using the following link:

<strong>REET syllabus 2022 level 1</strong>

<strong>REET syllabus 2022 level 2</strong>

The level 1 exam is for candidates seeking teaching positions for students of classes 1-5 and level 2 is for classes 6-8.

REET 2022 application fee is ₹550 for one paper and ₹750 for those who want to take both papers 1 and 2.

How to apply for REET 2022

Go to the official site of RBSE on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on the REET 2022 link on the home page.

Click on the registration link

Enter the registration details. Submit.

Fill the application form.

Upload documents.

Pay the application fee and click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy for further need.