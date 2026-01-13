REET Admit Card 2025 released at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in, download link here

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has released the REET Admit Card 2025. Candidates who will appear for the Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers can download the hall ticket through the official website at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. The details is also available to candidates on the official website of RSSB at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The REET examination will be held on January 17, 18, 19 and 20, 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts- morning shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm and evening shift from 3 pm to 5.30 pm.

Direct link to download REET Admit Card 2025 REET Admit Card 2025: How to download Candidates who will appear for the exam can check and download their hall ticket by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SSO ID at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

2. Click on admit card link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where canddidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

After the online application, some candidates have submitted offline applications in the Board office as per the order of the Court. The Board has issued offline provisional admit cards to such candidates. All those candidates who have applied for the exam offline can get their admit card by appearing in person with the required documents mentioned in the official notice on working days at Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, State Agricultural Management Institute Campus, Durgapura, Jaipur 302018 campus. The admit cards will be distributed on January 13, 2026.

All the candidates who will appear for the exam should report to the exam centre 2 hours before the scheduled exam time. Entry into the examination centre will be allowed only till 1 hour before the scheduled time of the examination. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RSSB.