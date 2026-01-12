REET Admit Card 2025 releasing today at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, here's how to download

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board will release the REET Admit Card 2025 on January 12, 2026. Candidates who will appear for the Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers can download the hall ticket through the official website of RSSB at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The link to download admit card will also be available on SSO ID at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

The REET examination will be held on January 17, 18, 19 and 20, 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts- morning shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm and evening shift from 3 pm to 5.30 pm.

At the examination centre, your provisional e-admit card, an original photo identity card will be verified through Aadhar card. The date of birth must be mentioned in the Aadhar card.

REET Admit Card 2025: How to download Those candidates who will appear for the exam can download the hall ticket by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SSO ID at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

2. Click on admit card link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where canddidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The candidate should report to the examination centre 2 hours before the scheduled examination time so that after the search, he can sit at the designated place in the examination hall on time. Entry into the examination centre will be allowed only till 1 hour before the scheduled time of the examination. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RSSB.