Registration for UPPSC PCS 2023 begins today at uppsc.up.nic.in

competitive exams
Published on Mar 03, 2023 08:47 AM IST

UPPSC PCS 2023: Eligible and interested candidates can apply on uppsc.up.nic.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will start registrations for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination, commonly known as UPPSC PCS 2023, today, March 3. Eligible and interested candidates can apply on uppsc.up.nic.in. A short notification has been published on the Commission's website and the detailed notice is likely to be issued ahead of online registrations.

The last date to apply for UPPSC PCS 2023 is April 6 and the last date to pay the exam fee is April 3.

The minimum age limit of candidates to apply for UPPSC PCS 2023 is 21 years and the maximum age limit is 40 years. The cut-off date for determining lower and upper age limits is July 1, 2023.

This recruitment drive aims to fill up approximately 173 vacancies for the combined state/upper subordinate services.

The eligibility criteria, application fee and other details will be available on the official website ahead of registration.

How to apply for UPPSC PCS 2023

  1. Go to uppsc.up.nic.in.
  2. First compete the one time registration (OTR) process and then proceed to fill the application form.
  3. Fill your form, upload documents.
  4. Pay the application fee and submit the form.
  5. Save a copy of the form for future reference.

