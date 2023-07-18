Registration last date for Teacher Education entrance test, NCET 2023, extended

National Testing Agency has extended the last date to apply for the National Common Entrance Test (NCET 2023) which is held for admission to 4-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) in select central/state universities/institutions including IITs, NITs, RIEs, and government colleges. NCET 2023 registration last date extended (Representational image)(Unsplash)

As per the recent notification, candidates can now apply for the exam up to 11:30 pm on July 25. The official for NCET 2023 is ncet.samarth.ac.in.

Candidates will be allowed to make corrections in their application forms on July 26 and 27.

The dates of advance city intimation, downloading of admit cards, and declaration of result will be displayed on the NCET portal later.

“The candidates are not allowed to fill more than one Application Form. Any candidate with more than one Application Number will be treated as UFM (Unfair Means), even if found at a later stage, and strict action will be taken against that Candidate,” NTA said.

In case of any difficulty in applying for NCET 2023, candidates can contact 011-40759000, 011 – 69227700 or e-mail at ncet@nta.ac.in.