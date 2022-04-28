RPSC admit cards for assistant professor exam out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has issued admit cards for Assistant Professor positions (Medical Edu.). Candidates can obtain their hall ticket by visiting the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The scrutiny exam for 14 subjects will be held on May 5 and 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the district headquarters in Ajmer.

Direct link to download admit card

RPSC admit card: Know how to download

Visit official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “Admit Card for Asst. Professor(Medical Edu.) - 2021” under Important Links

Now click “Get Admit Card”

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference.

Check Notification here