Home / Education / Competitive Exams / RPSC admit cards for assistant professor exam out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
competitive exams

RPSC admit cards for assistant professor exam out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

  • The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has issued admit cards for Assistant Professor positions (Medical Edu.)
RPSC admit cards for assistant professor exam out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
RPSC admit cards for assistant professor exam out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
Published on Apr 28, 2022 07:11 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has issued admit cards for Assistant Professor positions (Medical Edu.). Candidates can obtain their hall ticket by visiting the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The scrutiny exam for 14 subjects will be held on May 5 and 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the district headquarters in Ajmer.

Direct link to download admit card

RPSC admit card: Know how to download

Visit official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “Admit Card for Asst. Professor(Medical Edu.) - 2021” under Important Links

Now click “Get Admit Card”

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference.

Check Notification here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in hall ticket admit card. + 1 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 28, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out