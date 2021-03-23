RPSC AO answer key 2021 released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, check here
- RPSC AO answer key 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the RPSC AO recruitment examination can download the answer key online at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
RPSC AO answer key 2021: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on Monday released the answer key for the recruitment exam of Agricultural Officer (AO) on its official website.
Candidates who have appeared in the RPSC AO recruitment examination can download the answer key online at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
The commission had conducted the recruitment examination on January 19, 2021.
According to the answer key notice, candidates can raise objections, if any, against the answer key by providing appropriate representations from March 24 to 26, 2021. For each objection raised, candidates will have to pay the processing fee of ₹100.
RPSC AO answer key 2021:
How to check RPSC AO answer key 2021:
Visit the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Answer Key for Agri. Officer - 2020"
The RPSC AO answer key 2021 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen
Download the answer key and take its printout for future use.
