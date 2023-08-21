Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Junior Legal Officer 2023 exam date. According to the schedule released by the RPSC, the examination will be conducted on October 28 and October 29. Candidates can check the notice on the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. A detailed notification on the examination schedule will be released in due course. RPSC Junior Legal Officer 2023 exam date released, check notification here(File Photo)

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 140 vacancies of Junior Legal Officers.

Examination pattern

The RPSC Legal officer examination will have four papers:

Paper I: Constitution of India with special emphasis on Fundamental rights, directive principles and enforcement of rights through writes, functioning of High Court and Supreme Court and Attorney General.

Paper II: Civil Procedure and Criminal Procedure Code provisions required to be referred generally in Government offices will be given importance.

Paper III: Evidence Act, Limitation Act, interpretation of Statutes, drafting and conveyancing.

Part IV: Language: Part A General Hindi, paper B General English.

The duration of each paper shall be three hours. Each question paper will carry 50 marks. The pass marks shall be 40% in each paper.

