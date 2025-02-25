Menu Explore
RPSC Librarian college education provisional result 2025 declared, check list of candidates selected for interview

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Feb 25, 2025 08:50 PM IST

Based on the performance of the candidates in the written examination, the commission released a list of selected candidates who will proceed for the interview

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) released the list of selected candidates for the Librarian Competitive Examination 2023 on the official website.

As per the official notice, the Commission organised the examination of Question Paper I and II of the Librarian Competitive Examination 2023 on 24/05/2024 and the examination of Question Paper III on 7/01/2024.

Also Read: NIT Rourkela develops an AI-powered model to improve diabetes management

Based on the performance of the candidates in the written examination, the commission released a list of selected candidates who will proceed for the interview level.

Candidates who have appeared for the examination and would like to check for their roll number in the selected list can click here.

Candidates provisionally selected for interview should download the detailed application form from the website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, fill it out (two copies), and send it to the RPSC office along with all required certificates (education proof, caste proof, and other required proofs). It should reach the commission's office within 15 days of the declaration of results, mentioned the official notice.

Candidates found eligible after document verification will be called for the interview, the date for which will be intimated at an appropriate time.

For more information, visit the official website.

Also Read: In-office or Remote, where does future of work lie and which is more beneficial? Forbes explains this tug of war

Exam and College Guide
