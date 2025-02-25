RPSC Librarian college education provisional result 2025 declared, check list of candidates selected for interview

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) released the list of selected candidates for the Librarian Competitive Examination 2023 on the official website. As per the official notice, the Commission organised the examination of Question Paper I and II of the Librarian Competitive Examination 2023 on 24/05/2024 and the examination of Question Paper III on 7/01/2024. (HT Photo)

As per the official notice, the Commission organised the examination of Question Paper I and II of the Librarian Competitive Examination 2023 on 24/05/2024 and the examination of Question Paper III on 7/01/2024.

Based on the performance of the candidates in the written examination, the commission released a list of selected candidates who will proceed for the interview level.

Candidates provisionally selected for interview should download the detailed application form from the website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, fill it out (two copies), and send it to the RPSC office along with all required certificates (education proof, caste proof, and other required proofs). It should reach the commission's office within 15 days of the declaration of results, mentioned the official notice.

Candidates found eligible after document verification will be called for the interview, the date for which will be intimated at an appropriate time.

