Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released RPSC RAS 2021 Interview Letter on September 12, 2023. Candidates who will appear for the interview round can check and download the letter through the official site of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. RPSC RAS 2021 Interview Letter out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, download link here

As per the official notice, the fourth phase of Interview for Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination will be held from September 11 to September 27, 2023.

Candidates will have to reach the venue with their downloaded interview letter. To download the interview letter, candidates can follow the steps given below.

RPSC RAS 2021 Interview Letter: How to download

Visit the official site of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on RPSC RAS 2021 Interview Letter link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Once done your interview letter will be displayed on the screen.

Check the letter and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

RPSC RAS mains result was declared on December 1, 2022. The registration process was started on July 28 and ended on August 27, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 988 posts in Rajasthan State Service and Rajasthan Subordinate Service. For more related details candidates can check the official site of RPSC.

