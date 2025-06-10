RPSC RAS Mains Admit Card 2025 releasing on June 14 at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, here's how to download when out

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission, RPSC, will be releasing the admit cards for Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Main) Examination, 2024 on Saturday, June 14, 2025. Candidates appearing for the examination will be able to download their hall tickets from rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. RPSC RAS Mains Admit Card 2025 will be released on June 14 at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, (File Photo)

Alternatively, candidates can download the admit card by logging in to the SSO Portal at sso.rajasthan.gov.in, and selecting the recruitment portal link available in Citizen Apps (G2C).

Notably, the RPSC RAS Main Exam 2024 will be conducted on June 17 and June 18, 2025.

The commission in official notice has mentioned it specifically that it is mandatory for candidates to carry their hall tickets to enter the examination centre.

Candidates should arrive 60 minutes before the commencement of the examination. No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination centre once the exam begins.

Candidates will also have to go through security check and identification at the exam centre, therefore they should arrive at the venue well in advanced.

Meanwhile, candidates will also need to bring other documents along with the admit card. These include:

Updated original Aadhaar card (coloured print): In case the photograph on the original Aadhar Card is unclear, candidates can produce other original identity proof such as Driving License, Passport, or Voter ID Card that has a colored and latest clear photograph of the candidate.

Candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam centre in absence of a clear original photo identity card.

RPSC RAS Admit Card 2025: How to download

Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. On the home page, click on the link to download RPSC RAS Admit Card 2025. Enter your credentials to log in and submit. Check your RPSC RAS Admit Card 2025. Download and keep a printout of the admit card for further use.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of RPSC.