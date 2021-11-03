Home / Education / Competitive Exams / RPSC RAS prelims answer key out: Know how to download, raise objections
competitive exams

  • RPSC RAS prelims answer keys have been released. The RPSC RAS answer key objection link will open on November 8 and will be available till November 10.
RPSC RAS prelims answer key out: Know how to download, raise objections (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Nov 03, 2021 12:51 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

RPSC RAS prelims answer keys have been released on Wednesday. The RPSC answer key is available on the official website of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC). The RPSC RAS prelims was held on October 27. 

  • Go to the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
  • Click on the answer key link to download the RPSC answer key
  • Click on the answer key objection link to challenge the RPSC answer key

The RPSC RAS answer key objection link will open on November 8 and will be available till November 10. Candidates can challenge the answer key paying 100 per question challenged. Candidates have to login to the SSO portal to challenge the answer key. 

The RPSC RAS exam is being held to fill up 988 posts out of which 363 vacancies will be filled for Rajasthan State Services and 625 posts in Subordinate Services. Candidates will be selected on basis of preliminary exam, main exam and personality test; and the exams will be held in succession. Candidates who qualify in the preliminary exam will be eligible to appear in the main exam. The details of the main exam, along with the admit card will be released by the Commission on its official website.

 

Topics
rpsc ras prelims
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 03, 2021
