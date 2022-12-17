Home / Education / Competitive Exams / RPSC Sr. Teacher Gr II admit card out for Group A at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC Sr. Teacher Gr II admit card out for Group A at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

competitive exams
Published on Dec 17, 2022 01:46 PM IST

RPSC released admit cards for the Group A posts of the Senior Teacher Grade 2 recruitment examination.

RPSC Sr. Teacher Gr II admit card out for Group A at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
RPSC Sr. Teacher Gr II admit card out for Group A at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
ByHT Education Desk

Rajasthan Public Service Commission released the admit card for the post of Senior Teacher Grade 2 recruitment on December 17.The RPSC has released the admit card for Group A. For Group B the admit card will be released on December 18.

Candidates can download the admit card for the post of Sr. Teacher Gr II at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Four days prior to the examination date, the Group C admit card will be made available on the commission's website and the SOS Portal. Candidates can access their application number and password to download their admit card.

Direct link to download the RPSC Sr. Teacher Gr II admit card

RPSC Grade 2 Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of RPSC SSO at sso.rajasthan.gov.in or rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Oh the homepage, click on the link that reads, “New IconAdmit Card for Sr. Teacher Gr II Comp. Exam 2022”

Kay in your application number and date of birth and click on submit

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check and take the print for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in admit card.
rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in admit card.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out