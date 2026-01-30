RRB ALP 2026 exam dates revised, check rescheduled exam dates here

The Railway Recruitment Board has revised the RRB ALP 2026 exam dates. Candidates who want to appear for the Assistant Loco Pilot computer-based exam can check the revised dates on the official website of the regional RRBs.

As per the official notice, the Assistant Loco Pilot exam will be held on February 13, 16, 17 and 18, 2026. The exam duration is 60 minutes. A total of 75 questions will be asked for 75 marks. There shall be negative marking @1/3rd marks for each wrong answer.

Minimum pass percentage for eligibility: UR & EWS - 40%, OBC (NCL) - 30%, SC - 30%, ST - 25%. This is also applicable to Ex Service men category candidates, as per their community. CBT-1 will only be a screening exam for shortlisting eligible candidates for CBT-2 based on their normalized marks and merit.). Screening will be based on their merit in CBT-1 among the candidates who have chosen the same RRB only.

This recruitment drive will fill up 9970 posts of Assistant Loco Pilot in the organisation. The registration process commenced on April 12 and concluded on May 11, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of regional RRBs.