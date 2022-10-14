Home / Education / Competitive Exams / RRB Group D answer key released at rrbcdg.gov.in, direct link here

RRB Group D answer key released at rrbcdg.gov.in, direct link here

competitive exams
Published on Oct 14, 2022 01:23 PM IST

RRB Group D answer key released at www.rrbcdg.gov.in.

ByHT Education Desk

The Railway recruitment Board has released the RRB Group D answer key today, October 14 at 1 pm. Candidates can check the answer key on the official website at rrbcdg.gov.in. RRB Group D answer key will be available till October 19.

The RRB Group D examination was conducted in Various Phases from August 17 to October 11. The Objection window will be active from October 15 and candidates will be able to raise objections till October 19. Candidates have to pay 50 as objection fee.

RRB Group D answer key: How to check

Visit the official website at www.rrbcdg.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “ Weblink to view question-paper, responses, keys and raising of objections (if any) to questions/options/keys”

Key in your log in details

Check the answer key and take print out for future reference.

Topics
rrb result rrb
rrb result rrb

TRENDING TOPICS
Friday, October 14, 2022
