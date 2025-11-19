The Railway Recruitment Board has released the RRB Group D Exam City Slip 2025. Candidates who want to appear for computer-based test for various posts in Level 1 of the 7th CPC Pay Matrix can download the city intimation slip through the official website of regional RRBs. RRB Group D Exam City Slip 2025 released, download link here

To download the exam city slip, candidates will need their registration number and password. Candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to download RRB Group D Exam City Slip 2025 RRB Group D Exam City Slip 2025: How to download city intimation slip 1. Visit the official website of regional RRBs.

2. Click on RRB Group D Exam City Slip 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your exam city slip will be displayed.

5. Check the exam city slip and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The computer-based test will be held from November 27 to January 16, 2026. The exam will comprise of 100 questions out of which 25 each for General Science and Mathematics, 30 for General Intelligence and Reasoning and 20 for General Awareness and Current Affairs.

The call letters will be displayed 4 days prior to exam date mentioned in exam city and date intimation link for download. Candidates can go to www.rrbapply.gov.in and get his/her application registration number using his/her credentials to download the admit card.

This recruitment drive will fill up 32438 vacancies in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRBs.