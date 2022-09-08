RRB Group D Exam: Modification link for CCAAs to reopen on Sept 12, notice here

Railway Recruitment Board will reopen the modification link for CCAAs for RRB Group D Exam. The modification link will reopen on September 12 and will close on September 13, 2022. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of regional RRBs.

This link will be reopened for candidates to who have declared their qualification as ITI/NAC or CCAA but have not selected the column of being CCAA from Railways (on or before 12/04/19) as they were earlier not sure that RRB will provide weightage to them.

As per the official notice, this is the last chance for the candidates to fill CCAA data including marks pertaining to NCVT examination. If the candidates fail to fill their NCVT marks, weightage of marks shall not be given to them.

Earlier, the link was made active from July 22 to August 10, 2022 for the Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAAs) trained in Railways candidates to upload their details of marks pertaining to NCVT examination. For more related details candidates can check the official site of regional RRBs.