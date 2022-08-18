Home / Education / Competitive Exams / RRB Group D Exam: Phase 2 exam city link activated, direct link here

competitive exams
Published on Aug 18, 2022 04:57 PM IST
RRB Group D Exam city link for Phase 2 has been activated on regional RRB websites. The direct link to check the exam city is given below.
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Railway Recruitment Board has activated Phase 2 exam city link for RRB Group D Exam on August 18, 2022. Candidates who will appear for the Phase 2 examination for Group D posts can check their exam city on the official site of regional RRBs.

The Phase 2 examination will be conducted from August 26 to September 8, 2022, subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time in view of handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. The exam will be conducted at various cities across the country for a group comprising of Five (5) RRCs namely RRCs: North Central Railway (Allahabad), North Western Railway (Jaipur), South East Central Railway (Bilaspur), South Eastern Railway (Kolkata) and West Central Railway (Jabalpur).

Direct link to check exam city 

RRB Group D Exam: How to check exam city link

Candidates who will appear for the exam can check the exam city by following these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of regional RRBs.
  • Click on RRB Group D Phase 2 Exam city link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your exam city details will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the exam city and download the page if needed.

