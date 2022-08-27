RRB Group D Exam: Phase 3 CBT exam dates out, exam city link on Aug 30

Railway Recruitment Board has released RRB Group D Exam Phase 3 CBT exam dates. The Phase 3 examination is scheduled to be conducted from September 8 to September 19, 2022. The exam city and date link will be activated on August 30, 2022.

The examination will be conducted subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time in view of handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. Phase-3 will be held in various cities all over India for a group comprising of Four (4) RRCs namely RRCs: East Coast Railway (Bhubaneswar), Northeast Frontier Railway (Guwahati), Northern Railway (New Delhi), Southern Railway (Chennai).

Official Notice here

The exam city and date link will be available on August 30 and the link for downloading of Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made live on September 1, 2022 on the official website of RRBs.

As per the official notice, e-call letters will start 4 days prior to exam date mentioned in exam city and date intimation link. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of RRBs.