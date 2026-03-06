The Railway Recruitment Board has released the RRB JE Answer Key 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the computer-based test can download the provisional key through the official website of the regional RRBs. RRB JE Answer Key 2026 Out: Objection window closes on March 11, direct link here

The objection window has also opened. The last date to raise an objection is March 11, 2026. The prescribed fee for raising an objection is ₹50/- plus applicable Bank Service Charges per question. In case the objection raised is found to be correct, the fee paid against such valid objections shall be refunded to the candidate after deduction of applicable Bank Charges. The refund will be made to the account used for the online payment.

The mode of fee payment is Rupay Cards/ Credit cards, UPI, Net Banking.

Direct link to download RRB JE Answer Key 2026

RRB JE Answer Key 2026 Out: How to download To download the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of regional RRBs.

2. Click on RRB JE Answer Key 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed.

5. Check the answer key and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The RRB JE CBT was held on February 19, 20 and 25, 2026. The first stage exam duration is for 90 minutes. The total number of questions is 100.

There shall be negative marking in CBT (Computer Based Test/Examination) and marks shall be deducted for each wrong answer @ 1/3 of the marks allotted for each question.

Minimum percentage of marks for eligibility in various categories: UR -40%, EWS-40%, OBC(NCL)-30%, SC-30%, ST -25%.

This recruitment drive will fill 2585 posts in the organisation, up from 2569. The vacancies have been increased for the Chennai and Jammu-Srinagar regions. A total of 169 vacancies will be filled in RRB Chennai, and 95 vacancies will be filled in RRB Jammu-Srinagar. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of regional RRBs.