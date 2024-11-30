Edit Profile
Saturday, Nov 30, 2024
    RRB NTPC 2024 Exam Dates Live: NTPC UG, Graduate level posts exam schedule awaited, updates here

    By HT Education Desk
    Nov 30, 2024 10:28 AM IST
    RRB NTPC 2024 Exam Dates Live: The graduate level and UG level posts exam schedule is awaited. Follow the blog for latest updates.
    RRB NTPC 2024 Exam Dates Live: Railway Recruitment Boards will announce RRB NTPC 2024 Exam Dates in due course of time. The exam schedule for NTPC Undergraduate and Graduate Level posts will be out on the official websites of RRBs. Candidates can check the timetable on the RRB website under which they have applied. ...Read More

    The registration process for graduate-level posts started on September 14 and concluded on October 13, 2024. For undergraduate-level posts, the application process commenced on September 21 and concluded on October 20, 2024.

    For undergraduate posts there shall be two stage Computer Based Test (CBTs) followed by “Computer based Typing Skill Test (TST) wherever applicable” and for graduate level posts, there shall be two stage Computer Based Test (CBTs) followed by “Computer based Aptitude Test (CBAT)/ Typing Skill Test (TST) wherever applicable”.

    This recruitment drive will fill 11558 posts, 8,113 of which are graduate-level and 3,445 of which are undergraduate-level. The vacancy breakup can be checked here.

    Graduate-level posts

    • Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736 vacancies
    • Station Master: 994 vacancies
    • Goods Train Manager: 3,144 vacancies
    • Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507 vacancies
    • Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732 vacancies

    Undergraduate level posts

    • Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 2,022 vacancies
    • Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 361 vacancies
    • Junior Clerk cum Typist: 990 vacancies
    • Trains Clerk: 72 vacancies

    Follow the blog for latest updates on exam dates, exam shift timings and other details.

    Nov 30, 2024 10:28 AM IST

    RRB NTPC 2024 Exam Dates Live: Banned items inside exam hall

    RRB NTPC 2024 Exam Dates Live: Electronic gadgets like mobile phones, teeth, pen drives, laptops, calculators, wristwatches or any other communication devices or pens/pencils, wallets/purses, belts, shoes and metallic wears including ornaments, etc., are strictly NOT allowed inside the exam hall.

    Nov 30, 2024 10:25 AM IST

    RRB NTPC 2024 Exam Dates Live: Exam city centre

    RRB NTPC 2024 Exam Dates Live: Center/City allocation for CBTs will depend upon technical and logistical feasibility. Candidates may have to travel to other Cities/States for attending CBTs.

    Nov 30, 2024 10:22 AM IST

    RRB NTPC 2024 Exam Dates Live: Check when registration started and ended

    Nov 30, 2024 10:17 AM IST

    Nov 30, 2024 10:14 AM IST

    RRB NTPC 2024 Exam Dates Live: The dates of examinations will also be published on the websites of participating RRBs. The e-call letters for CBTs, Computer-based Aptitude Test, Typing Skill Test, and document verification (as applicable) should be downloaded only from thewebsites of the Railway Recruitment Boards concerned.

    Nov 30, 2024 10:11 AM IST

    Nov 30, 2024 10:08 AM IST

    Nov 30, 2024 10:05 AM IST

    Nov 30, 2024 10:02 AM IST

    Nov 30, 2024 9:59 AM IST

    Nov 30, 2024 9:56 AM IST

    Nov 30, 2024 9:53 AM IST

    Nov 30, 2024 9:50 AM IST

    Nov 30, 2024 9:47 AM IST

    Nov 30, 2024 9:43 AM IST

