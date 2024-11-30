RRB NTPC 2024 Exam Dates Live: NTPC UG, Graduate level posts exam schedule awaited, updates here

RRB NTPC 2024 Exam Dates Live: Railway Recruitment Boards will announce RRB NTPC 2024 Exam Dates in due course of time. The exam schedule for NTPC Undergraduate and Graduate Level posts will be out on the official websites of RRBs. Candidates can check the timetable on the RRB website under which they have applied. ...Read More

The registration process for graduate-level posts started on September 14 and concluded on October 13, 2024. For undergraduate-level posts, the application process commenced on September 21 and concluded on October 20, 2024.

For undergraduate posts there shall be two stage Computer Based Test (CBTs) followed by “Computer based Typing Skill Test (TST) wherever applicable” and for graduate level posts, there shall be two stage Computer Based Test (CBTs) followed by “Computer based Aptitude Test (CBAT)/ Typing Skill Test (TST) wherever applicable”.

This recruitment drive will fill 11558 posts, 8,113 of which are graduate-level and 3,445 of which are undergraduate-level. The vacancy breakup can be checked here.

Graduate-level posts

Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736 vacancies

Station Master: 994 vacancies

Goods Train Manager: 3,144 vacancies

Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507 vacancies

Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732 vacancies

Undergraduate level posts

Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 2,022 vacancies

Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 361 vacancies

Junior Clerk cum Typist: 990 vacancies

Trains Clerk: 72 vacancies

