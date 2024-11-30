RRB NTPC 2024 Exam Dates Live: NTPC UG, Graduate level posts exam schedule awaited, updates here
RRB NTPC 2024 Exam Dates Live: Railway Recruitment Boards will announce RRB NTPC 2024 Exam Dates in due course of time. The exam schedule for NTPC Undergraduate and Graduate Level posts will be out on the official websites of RRBs. Candidates can check the timetable on the RRB website under which they have applied. ...Read More
The registration process for graduate-level posts started on September 14 and concluded on October 13, 2024. For undergraduate-level posts, the application process commenced on September 21 and concluded on October 20, 2024.
For undergraduate posts there shall be two stage Computer Based Test (CBTs) followed by “Computer based Typing Skill Test (TST) wherever applicable” and for graduate level posts, there shall be two stage Computer Based Test (CBTs) followed by “Computer based Aptitude Test (CBAT)/ Typing Skill Test (TST) wherever applicable”.
This recruitment drive will fill 11558 posts, 8,113 of which are graduate-level and 3,445 of which are undergraduate-level. The vacancy breakup can be checked here.
Graduate-level posts
- Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736 vacancies
- Station Master: 994 vacancies
- Goods Train Manager: 3,144 vacancies
- Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507 vacancies
- Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732 vacancies
Undergraduate level posts
- Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 2,022 vacancies
- Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 361 vacancies
- Junior Clerk cum Typist: 990 vacancies
- Trains Clerk: 72 vacancies
Follow the blog for latest updates on exam dates, exam shift timings and other details.
RRB NTPC 2024 Exam Dates Live: Banned items inside exam hall
RRB NTPC 2024 Exam Dates Live: Electronic gadgets like mobile phones, teeth, pen drives, laptops, calculators, wristwatches or any other communication devices or pens/pencils, wallets/purses, belts, shoes and metallic wears including ornaments, etc., are strictly NOT allowed inside the exam hall.
RRB NTPC 2024 Exam Dates Live: Exam city centre
RRB NTPC 2024 Exam Dates Live: Center/City allocation for CBTs will depend upon technical and logistical feasibility. Candidates may have to travel to other Cities/States for attending CBTs.
RRB NTPC 2024 Exam Dates Live: Check when registration started and ended
RRB NTPC 2024 Exam Dates Live: The registration process for graduate-level posts started on September 14 and concluded on October 13, 2024. For undergraduate-level posts, the application process commenced on September 21 and concluded on October 20, 2024.
RRB NTPC 2024 Exam Dates Live: Vacancy Details for Graduate level posts
Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736 vacancies
Station Master: 994 vacancies
Goods Train Manager: 3,144 vacancies
Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507 vacancies
Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732 vacancies
RRB NTPC 2024 Exam Dates Live: What official notification says?
RRB NTPC 2024 Exam Dates Live: The dates of examinations will also be published on the websites of participating RRBs. The e-call letters for CBTs, Computer-based Aptitude Test, Typing Skill Test, and document verification (as applicable) should be downloaded only from thewebsites of the Railway Recruitment Boards concerned.
RRB NTPC 2024 Exam Dates Live: UG posts to be filled
Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 2,022 vacancies
Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 361 vacancies
Junior Clerk cum Typist: 990 vacancies
Trains Clerk: 72 vacancies
RRB NTPC 2024 Exam Dates Live: Official websites to check
RRB NTPC 2024 Exam Dates Live: The official website to check for exam notice is regional RRBs.
RRB NTPC 2024 Exam Dates Live: Stages of exam for UG posts
There shall be two stage Computer Based Test (CBTs) followed by “Computer-based Typing Skill Test (TST) wherever applicable”
• Typing Skill Test for Accounts Clerk cum Typist and Junior Clerk cum Typist.
• Subsequently, there will be document verification and medical examination.
• For Commercial cum Ticket Clerk and Trains Clerk there shall be two stage CBT followed by document verification and medical examination.
RRB NTPC 2024 Exam Dates Live: How to download the notice?
Visit the official website RRBs.
On the home page, click on RRB NTPC 2024 exam schedule.
A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the dates.
Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
RRB NTPC 2024 Exam Dates Live: Vacancy break ups
Graduate-level posts
Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736 vacancies
Station Master: 994 vacancies
Goods Train Manager: 3,144 vacancies
Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507 vacancies
Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732 vacancies
Undergraduate level posts
Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 2,022 vacancies
Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 361 vacancies
Junior Clerk cum Typist: 990 vacancies
Trains Clerk: 72 vacancies
RRB NTPC 2024 Exam Dates Live: Vacancy details
RRB NTPC 2024 Exam Dates Live: This recruitment drive will fill 11558 posts, 8,113 of which are graduate-level and 3,445 of which are undergraduate-level.
RRB NTPC 2024 Exam Dates Live: Selection process
RRB NTPC 2024 Exam Dates Live: For undergraduate posts there shall be two stage Computer Based Test (CBTs) followed by “Computer based Typing Skill Test (TST) wherever applicable” and for graduate level posts, there shall be two stage Computer Based Test (CBTs) followed by “Computer based Aptitude Test (CBAT)/ Typing Skill Test (TST) wherever applicable”.
RRB NTPC 2024 Exam Dates Live: Registration dates for UG, Graduate level posts
RRB NTPC 2024 Exam Dates Live: The registration process for graduate-level posts started on September 14 and concluded on October 13, 2024. For undergraduate-level posts, the application process commenced on September 21 and concluded on October 20, 2024.
RRB NTPC 2024 Exam Dates Live: Where to check exam date notice?
RRB NTPC 2024 Exam Dates Live: The exam schedule for NTPC Undergraduate and Graduate Level posts will be out on the official websites of RRBs. Candidates can check the timetable on the RRB website under which they have applied.
RRB NTPC 2024 Exam Dates Live: Awaited
RRB NTPC 2024 Exam Dates Live: Railway Recruitment Boards have not released the exam dates for UG, Graduate level posts.