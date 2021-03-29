IND USA
RRB NTPC admit card 2020 released(Screengrab)
competitive exams

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2021 for 6th phase CBT released, here’s how to download

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2021 for Phase 6 exam has been released. Candidates appearing for the exam can check and download it through the official sites of regional websites.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 29, 2021 12:48 PM IST

Railway Recruitment Board has released RRB NTPC Admit Card 2021 for 6th phase Computer Based Test. The admit card can be downloaded by all the appearing candidates through the official site of regional RRBs. The 1st Stage Computer Based Test would be conducted on April 1, 3, 5, 6, 7, and 8, 2021.

Around 6 lakh candidates will be appearing for examination this time. All the candidates who will appear for the exam will have to strictly follow the COVID-related guidelines issued along with the call letter. Candidates will have to mandatorily wear face masks from the time they enter the exam hall till the time they exit from it.

Direct link to download admit card here

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2021: How to download

The admit card can be downloaded by candidates through the official site by following these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of regional RRBs.

• Click on RRB NTPC Admit Card 2021 for 6th phase CBT link available on the home page.

• Enter the login details and click on submit.

• Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the admit card and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The exam city and date intimation slip, travel pass and other details have already been issued by the Board on March 22, 2021.

The application process was started on March 1, 2019 and ended on March 31, 2019. This recruitment drive will fill up 35280 posts in the Railway Board.


Topics
rrb ntpc rrb ntpc recruitment admit card 2019 rrb exam e-call letter + 2 more

