Railway Recruitment Board has released RRB NTPC Exam 2025 dates on May 13, 2025. Candidates who have registered themselves for RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories(Graduate) can check the CBT 1 exam dates notice on the official website of regional RRBs. RRB NTPC Exam 2025 dates out for Graduate level posts, check dates here(Rajkumar)

The RRB NTPC computer based test 1 will be held from June 5 to June 23, 2025. The CBT 1 exam duration is for 90 minutes and each question will carry 1 mark. A total of 100 questions will be kased out of which 40 from General Awareness, 30 from Mathematics General Intelligence and Reasoning section.

There will be negative marking and 1/3 mark shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

The recruitment process shall involve 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT), 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT), Typing Skill Test/Computer Based Aptitude Test (as applicable) and Document Verification/Medical Examination. Selection is made strictly as per merit, on the basis of above-mentioned recruitment stages.

The link for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made live 10 days prior to the exam date on the official websites of all RRBs. The e-call letters will start 4 days prior to exam date mentioned in Exam City and Date intimation LINK.

RRB NTPC will fill 8113 Graduate level posts in the organisation out of which 1736 vacancies will be filled for Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor, 994 vacancies to be filled for Station Master, 3144 vacancies to be filled for Goods Train Manager, 1507 vacancies to be filled for Junior Account Assistant cum Typist and 732 vacancies to be filled for Senior Clerk cum Typist posts.