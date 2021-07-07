RRB NTPC exam from July 23: 10 points on admit card, exam date, other details

The final phase of first selection test of one of the country's biggest recruitment drive, RRB NTPC, will begin on July 23 after a delay of months due to COVID-19 pandemic. Close to 2.78 lakh candidates were waiting for the exam since April. This exam will be the last part of the first selection test of RRB NTPC. Candidates who ace this exam will be shortlisted for the next level exam. After the conclusion of RRB NPTC's first stage exam, it is likely that the railways will begin the first stage exam for the selection of railway group D employees.

The RRB NTPC exam, scheduled to begin on July 23, will be held in 76 cities at 260 centres, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has said. The exam is being held following SD-50 module, which means the exam centres will conduct exam with 50% seating capacity to maintain social distancing rules.

रेलवे भर्ती की नॉन टेक्निकल पॉपुलर कैटेगरी (NTPC) के लिए परीक्षा का 7वां व अंतिम चरण 23 जुलाई से शुरू किया जा रहा है।



76 शहरों के 260 केंद्रों पर यह परीक्षा ली जाएगी, जिसमे लगभग 2.78 लाख अभ्यर्थी भाग लेंगे।



📖 https://t.co/z1f4go9zjL — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) July 5, 2021

Prior to its postponement, the RRB NTPC exam was held from December 28 to April 8. Close to 1 crore candidates have already appeared for the exam.

RRB NTPC exam: 10 points for candidates

The RRB NTPC admit card will be released 4 days prior to the exam date

Candidates will be intimated about the exam city, venue and session 10 days in advance.

10 days ahead of the exam candidates belonging to SC and ST categories will be issued travelling pass

For those candidates whose exams are scheduled on July 23, the exam city and session details will be released on July 12.

Most of the candidates are allotted centers in their home state. Where it is not possible to allot within the state, the candidates have been accommodated in the neighbouring state having Rail connectivity, the railway ministry has informed candidates.

A Help Desk has already been provided on all RRB official websites. Candidates are advised to use this Help Desk for seeking clarifications, the railway ministry has said.

The railways will issue COVID-19 guidelines along with the RRB NTPC admit card. Candidates are advised to strictly follow COVID-related guidelines issued along with the call letter.

Candidates have been told that use of face mask is mandatory. Candidates will be allowed entry only if wearing a Face Mask and the Face mask shall be worn at all times. (except at the time of capturing photograph). Candidates are also advised to carefully read and comply with the instructions uploaded along with the e-call letter.

Electronic gadgets such as Mobile phones, pager, watches, Bluetooth enabled devices, calculators, metallic wears, bangles, belts, bracelets etc. are not allowed inside the Test Centre.

Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for latest updates on the recruitment process. Please do not be misled by unauthenticated sources.

RRB NTPC admit card official website links

RRB Ahmedabad

RRB Ajmer

RRB Allahabad

RRB Bangalore

RRB Bhopal

RRB Bhubaneshwar

RRB Bilaspur

RRB Chandigarh

RRB Chennai

RRB Gorakhpur

RRB Guwahati

RRB Jammu

RRB Kolkata

RRB Malda

RRB Mumbai

RRB Muzaffarpur

RRB Patna

RRB Ranchi

RRB Secunderabad

RRB Siliguri

RRB Thiruvananthapuram





