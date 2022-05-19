RRB NTPC Exam: Important notice issued for CBT 2 appearing candidates

Railway Recruitment Boards have issued important notice for RRB NTPC exam. The notice is regarding aadhaar based biometric authentication for CBT 2. Candidates who will appear for CBT 2 can check the notice on the official site of RRB on rrbajmer.gov.in.

As per the<strong> official notice</strong>, the Railway Recruitment Boards are allowed to perform aadhaar authentication, on voluntary basis, for the authentication of each candidate to avoid impersonation and other malpractices during the examination and to ensure fair conduct of examination. The biometric authentication of candidates will be carried out during second stage computer based test.

The next phase of second stage computer based test for pay levels – 5, 3 and 2 is tentatively scheduled to be conducted from June 12, 2022 onwards subject to prevailing conditions. The admit card will be issued by the Board in due course of time.

Meanwhile, the Board has advised to candidates to beware of touts who try to misguide candidates with fake promises of appointment for jobs on illegal consideration. For more related details candidates can check the official site of regional RRBs.