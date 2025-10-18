The Railway Recruitment Board has released RRB NTPC Graduate Answer Key 2025 for CBT 2. Candidates who have appeared for Non Technical Popular Categories (graduate) level computer based test 2 can download the answer key through the official website of regional RRBs. RRB NTPC Graduate Answer Key 2025 for CBT 2 released, raise objections till October 23

The objection window was opened on October 17, 2025. Candidates can raise objections till October 23, 2025. The prescribed fee for raising objection is Rs.50/-plus applicable Bank Service Charges per question. In case the objection raised is found to be correct, the fee paid against such valid objections shall be refunded to the candidate after deduction of applicable Bank Charges. The refund will be made to the account from where the candidate has made the online payment.

RRB NTPC Graduate Answer Key 2025: How to download To download the answer key candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of regional RRBs.

2. Click on RRB NTPC Graduate Answer Key 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed.

5. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The second stage computer-based test was held on October 13, 2025. The exam comprised of 120 questions and exam duration was for 90 minutes. Each question carried 1 mark. The question paper was divided in three parts- General Awareness, Mathematics and General Intelligence and Reasoning.

There will be negative marking and 1/3 mark shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

RRBs will fill 8113 graduate-level vacancies through this recruitment drive. Of these, 1736 vacancies are for the Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor, 994 vacancies for Station Master, 3144 vacancies for Goods Train Manager, 1507 vacancies for Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, and 732 vacancies for the Senior Clerk cum Typist post. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRBs.