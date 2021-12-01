RRB NTPC result, RRC group D exam: Candidates demand to expedite selection

Close to 5 months after the completion of the exam, RRB NTPC candidates have not been given any official word on the result declaration. Also, there is no update on the RRC group D exam date.

RRB NTPC and RRC group D recruitment were announced in February 2019.

More than 2 crore candidates have applied in these exams in total.

The last update on RRB NTPC result was announced on August 31, when the railway recruitment boards (RRBs) had asked the candidates to claim refund on fees. Before that, RRB NTPC answer key was released.

The latest update on the RRC group D exam was announced on November 26, more than 2 years later, where candidates have been informed that they can modify their application forms in case it has been rejected. The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) has said that a modification link will be generated soon to facilitate the process.

On Wednesday, many candidates were seen putting forward their requests to expedite the railway job selection process with #JusticeForRailwayStudents by tagging railway ministry and railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Twitter. The selection process comprises many levels which are supposed to be held in succession. So far, only the first level of RRB NTPC is over and the result is pending while the RRC group D exam has not yet started.

So far, 1.65 million tweets have been made with #JusticeForRailwayStudents.

Why we have to wait almost 3 years for exam of group d and CBT 1 result of NTPC.

Enough is enough, no more delay #JusticeForRailwayStudents — बेरोजगार जंग बहादुर (@JungBah70287938) December 1, 2021

Even after 3 years of notifications railway ministry has been not conducted the railway group d and ntpc cbt2 exam please wake up railway ministry.....@AshwiniVaishnaw @PMOIndia — Nitesh Vihirkar (@NVihirkar) December 1, 2021