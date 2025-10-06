RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 News Live: Steps to check NTPC Undergraduate results when out

RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 News Live: Check the steps to download NTPC Undergraduate results when released.

RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 News Live: The Railway Recruitment Boards is expected to announce the RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 in due course. Candidates who appeared in the Non-Technical Popular Categories (Under Graduate) examination will be able to check and download their results on the official website of the regional RRBs under which they applied....Read More

The RRB NTPC UG examination was held on August 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 28, 29, September 1, 2, 3, 4, 8 and 9, 2025 at various exam centres across the country.

RRBs released the provisional answer key on September 15, and the objection window closed on September 20, 2025. To challenge the answer key, candidates had to pay ₹50/-plus applicable Bank Service Charges per question.

RRBs, through this recruitment drive, aim to fill up 3445 vacancies across the country. Of these, 2022 vacancies will be filled for Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, 361 vacancies for Account Clerk cum Typist, 990 vacancies for Junior Clerk cum Typist and 72 vacancies for Trains Clerk.

RRB NTPC UG Results 2025: How to check

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the results when released:

Visit the official website of RRBs. On the home page, click on the link to check the RRB NTPC UG Result 2025. Enter your credentials to login, and submit. Check your result displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Follow the blog for latest updates on RRB NTPC UG results, direct link and more.