The Railway Recruitment Board has released the tentative computer-based test schedule for Ministerial and Isolated category posts. Candidates who want to appear for the examination can check the notice on the regional RRBs' official website. RRB releases CBT tentative schedule for Ministerial and Isolated category posts, notice here(HT File)

The computer based test will be held from September 10 to September 12, 2025. The question paper will be objective multiple choice type. The question paper for single stage CBT will be of 90 minutes duration for 100 questions and 120 minutes for PwBD candidates who are availing the Scribe facility.

The number of questions to be asked is 100 and marks allotted is 100. Each question will be of one mark each. There will be negative marking and 1/3 mark shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

The exam city link will be activated 10 days prior to the exam date on the official website of all RRBs. The e-call letters will be available for download 4 days prior to exam date mentioned in exam city and date intimation link.

The recruitment process shall involve Single Stage CBT, Performance Test/Teaching Skill Test, Translation Test (as applicable) and DV/Medical Examination.

Short listing of Candidates shall be based on the marks obtained by them in the CBT and Performance Test/Teaching Skill Test, Translation Test (as applicable). However, sometimes the examination may be conducted in multi-sessions. If multiple sessions of CBT are conducted then the marks will be normalized. In such a scenario shortlisting of candidates for the next stage/DV shall be based on the normalized marks. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRBs.

Official Notice here