New Delhi200C
Saturday, Nov 30, 2024
    RRB RPF SI Admit Card 2024 Live: December 3 exam call letter releasing today, updates here

    By HT Education Desk
    Nov 30, 2024 11:37 AM IST
    RRB RPF SI Admit Card 2024 Live: Railway Recruitment Boards will release e-call letter today for December 3 exam. Follow the blog for latest updates.
    RRB RPF SI Admit Card 2024 Live: December 3 exam call letter releasing today
    RRB RPF SI Admit Card 2024 Live: December 3 exam call letter releasing today

    RRB RPF SI Admit Card 2024 Live: Railway Recruitment Boards will release RRB RPF SI Admit Card 2024 for December 3 examination on November 30, 2024. The admit card of e-call letter when released can be downloaded by candidates who will appear for the examination from the official website of RRBs they have applied under. ...Read More

    The Board will conduct RRB RPF SI examination on December 2, 3, 9, 12 and 13, 2024.

    RRBs said that RPF SI admit cards will be shared four days before the exam date mentioned on exam city intimation slips.

    On admit cards, they will get the address of the exam centre, the reporting time, the list of documents required, their roll numbers, exam day guidelines, etc. All appearing candidates must carry a copy of the admit card to the exam centre on the examination day.

    The tentative schedule for release of RRB RPF SI admit card is given here.

    RPF SI admit card for December 2 exam: Out

    For December 3: On November 30

    For December 9: December 5

    For December 12: December 8

    For December 13: December 9

    RRB is conducting a recruitment drive for 452 Sub-Inspector (Executive) and 4,208 Constable (Executive) vacancies in the Railway Protection Force and the Railway Protection Special Force. Follow the blog for latest updates on admit card, download link and other details.

    Nov 30, 2024 11:37 AM IST

    RRB RPF SI Admit Card 2024 Live: When will exams be held?

    RRB RPF SI Admit Card 2024 Live: The RRB RPF SI 2024 recruitment examination is scheduled for December 2, 3, 9, 12 and 13, 2024.

    Nov 30, 2024 11:34 AM IST

    RRB RPF SI Admit Card 2024 Live: Admit card release tentative dates

    Nov 30, 2024 11:31 AM IST

    RRB RPF SI Admit Card 2024 Live: Steps to download call letters

    Nov 30, 2024 11:28 AM IST

    RRB RPF SI Admit Card 2024 Live: Exam city slip out

    RRB RPF SI Admit Card 2024 Live: Exam city slips informed candidates where their exam centres will be located and on which date they will appear for the examination, helping them to make travel plans accordingly.

    Nov 30, 2024 11:25 AM IST

    RRB RPF SI Admit Card 2024 Live: Carry admit card to exam centre

    RRB RPF SI Admit Card 2024 Live: A copy of the admit card will be required on the day of the examination.

    Nov 30, 2024 11:22 AM IST

    RRB RPF SI Admit Card 2024 Live: Check helpline numbers

    RRB RPF SI Admit Card 2024 Live: For any help, candidates can contact 9592-001-188 and 0172-565-3333 between 10 am and 5 pm. They can also email at rrb.help@csc.gov.in.

    Nov 30, 2024 11:19 AM IST

    RRB RPF SI Admit Card 2024 Live: How to download call letters?

    Nov 30, 2024 11:16 AM IST

    RRB RPF SI Admit Card 2024 Live: Vacancy details

    RRB RPF SI Admit Card 2024 Live: RRB is conducting a recruitment drive for 452 Sub-Inspector (Executive) and 4,208 Constable (Executive) vacancies in the Railway Protection Force and the Railway Protection Special Force.

    Nov 30, 2024 11:12 AM IST

    RRB RPF SI Admit Card 2024 Live: Tentative schedule of admit card release date

    Nov 30, 2024 11:09 AM IST

    RRB RPF SI Admit Card 2024 Live: Details to be available on admit cards

    RRB RPF SI Admit Card 2024 Live: On admit cards, they will get the address of the exam centre, the reporting time, the list of documents required, their roll numbers, exam day guidelines, etc. All appearing candidates must carry a copy of the admit card to the exam centre on the examination day.

    Nov 30, 2024 11:06 AM IST

    RRB RPF SI Admit Card 2024 Live: When will admit card release?

    RRB RPF SI Admit Card 2024 Live: RRBs said that RPF SI admit cards will be shared four days before the exam date mentioned on exam city intimation slips.

    Nov 30, 2024 11:03 AM IST

    RRB RPF SI Admit Card 2024 Live: Check exam dates

    RRB RPF SI Admit Card 2024 Live: The Board will conduct RRB RPF SI examination on December 2, 3, 9, 12 and 13, 2024.

    Nov 30, 2024 11:00 AM IST

    RRB RPF SI Admit Card 2024 Live: Where to check e-call letter link?

    RRB RPF SI Admit Card 2024 Live: The admit card of e-call letter when released can be downloaded by candidates who will appear for the examination from the official website of RRBs they have applied under.

    Nov 30, 2024 10:56 AM IST

    RRB RPF SI Admit Card 2024 Live: December 3 exam call letter to release today

    RRB RPF SI Admit Card 2024 Live: The December 3 exam call letter will be released today, November 30, 2024.

    RRB RPF SI Admit Card 2024 Live: December 3 exam call letter releasing today, updates here
