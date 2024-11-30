RRB RPF SI Admit Card 2024 Live: December 3 exam call letter releasing today, updates here

RRB RPF SI Admit Card 2024 Live: Railway Recruitment Boards will release RRB RPF SI Admit Card 2024 for December 3 examination on November 30, 2024. The admit card of e-call letter when released can be downloaded by candidates who will appear for the examination from the official website of RRBs they have applied under. ...Read More

The Board will conduct RRB RPF SI examination on December 2, 3, 9, 12 and 13, 2024.

RRBs said that RPF SI admit cards will be shared four days before the exam date mentioned on exam city intimation slips.

On admit cards, they will get the address of the exam centre, the reporting time, the list of documents required, their roll numbers, exam day guidelines, etc. All appearing candidates must carry a copy of the admit card to the exam centre on the examination day.

The tentative schedule for release of RRB RPF SI admit card is given here.

RPF SI admit card for December 2 exam: Out

For December 3: On November 30

For December 9: December 5

For December 12: December 8

For December 13: December 9

RRB is conducting a recruitment drive for 452 Sub-Inspector (Executive) and 4,208 Constable (Executive) vacancies in the Railway Protection Force and the Railway Protection Special Force. Follow the blog for latest updates on admit card, download link and other details.