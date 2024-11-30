RRB RPF SI Admit Card 2024 Live: December 3 exam call letter releasing today, updates here
RRB RPF SI Admit Card 2024 Live: Railway Recruitment Boards will release RRB RPF SI Admit Card 2024 for December 3 examination on November 30, 2024. The admit card of e-call letter when released can be downloaded by candidates who will appear for the examination from the official website of RRBs they have applied under. ...Read More
The Board will conduct RRB RPF SI examination on December 2, 3, 9, 12 and 13, 2024.
RRBs said that RPF SI admit cards will be shared four days before the exam date mentioned on exam city intimation slips.
On admit cards, they will get the address of the exam centre, the reporting time, the list of documents required, their roll numbers, exam day guidelines, etc. All appearing candidates must carry a copy of the admit card to the exam centre on the examination day.
The tentative schedule for release of RRB RPF SI admit card is given here.
RPF SI admit card for December 2 exam: Out
For December 3: On November 30
For December 9: December 5
For December 12: December 8
For December 13: December 9
RRB is conducting a recruitment drive for 452 Sub-Inspector (Executive) and 4,208 Constable (Executive) vacancies in the Railway Protection Force and the Railway Protection Special Force. Follow the blog for latest updates on admit card, download link and other details.
Go to the official website of the RRB you have applied under.
Open the admit card link for RPF CEN 01/2024 (Sub-Inspector).
Enter your registration number and date of birth.
Login and download your admit card.
RRB RPF SI Admit Card 2024 Live: Exam city slips informed candidates where their exam centres will be located and on which date they will appear for the examination, helping them to make travel plans accordingly.
RRB RPF SI Admit Card 2024 Live: A copy of the admit card will be required on the day of the examination.
RRB RPF SI Admit Card 2024 Live: For any help, candidates can contact 9592-001-188 and 0172-565-3333 between 10 am and 5 pm. They can also email at rrb.help@csc.gov.in.
