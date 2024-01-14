RSMSSB Informatics Assistant Admit Card 2024 releasing today, here’s how to download

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, Jaipur will release RSMSSB Informatics Assistant Admit Card 2024 on January 14, 2024. Candidates who will appear for the written examination can download the admit card through the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. RSMSSB Informatics Assistant Admit Card 2024 today, here's how to download

The written examination will be conducted on January 21, 2024, in a single shift- from 10 am to 1 pm in the state at various exam centres.

As per the official notice, the board will not send separate admit cards to the candidates. Candidates of the said examination should download the "Provisional e-Admit Card" from the board's website www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in or from their own SSO ID as soon as possible from 07.00 pm on 14.01.2024. 'You can also download it from the website https://recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB Informatics Assistant Admit Card 2024: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on RSMSSB Informatics Assistant Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and the admit card will be displayed.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of RSMSSB.