State Bank of India has closed the registration process for Apprentice posts on September 21. The next thing will be releasing the SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2023 in due course of time. The admit card when released can be downloaded by candidates who will appear for the examination through the official site of SBI at sbi.co.in. SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2023: How to download call letters at sbi.co.in(REUTERS)

The online examination will be conducted in the month of October or November 2023. The dates of the examination have not been shared by SBI yet. The online written test will comprise of objective questions of 100 marks. The duration of the exam is for 2 hours.

Except for the test of General English, Test questions for Written examination shall be set in 13 Regional Languages viz. Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Oriya, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu in addition to English and Hindi Language.

SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2023: How to download call letters

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of SBI at sbi.co.in.

Click on careers link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2023 link available.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Once done, your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of SBI.

