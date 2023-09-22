News / Education / Competitive Exams / SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2023: How to download call letters at sbi.co.in

SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2023: How to download call letters at sbi.co.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Sep 22, 2023 02:57 PM IST

SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2023 will be released in due course of time. The steps to download is given below.

State Bank of India has closed the registration process for Apprentice posts on September 21. The next thing will be releasing the SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2023 in due course of time. The admit card when released can be downloaded by candidates who will appear for the examination through the official site of SBI at sbi.co.in.

SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2023: How to download call letters at sbi.co.in(REUTERS)
SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2023: How to download call letters at sbi.co.in(REUTERS)

The online examination will be conducted in the month of October or November 2023. The dates of the examination have not been shared by SBI yet. The online written test will comprise of objective questions of 100 marks. The duration of the exam is for 2 hours.

Except for the test of General English, Test questions for Written examination shall be set in 13 Regional Languages viz. Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Oriya, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu in addition to English and Hindi Language.

SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2023: How to download call letters

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of SBI at sbi.co.in.
  • Click on careers link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to click on SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2023 link available.
  • Enter the required details and click on submit.
  • Once done, your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of SBI.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out