SBI Clerk Admit Card 2021 for pre-exam training expected today, details here

State Bank of India is expected to release SBI Clerk Admit Card 2021 for pre-exam training on May 26, 2021. Candidates who will appear for pre-exam training can download the admit card through the official site of SBI on sbi.co.in. The preliminary examination will be conducted in June 2021 at various centres across the country.

SBI may arrange pre-examination training at certain centers for SC/ST/XS/ Religious Minority Community candidates in consonance with the guidelines issued by the Government of India. Candidates belonging to the above categories who desire to avail themselves of such training at their own cost have to apply online.

SBI Clerk Admit Card 2021: How to download

Candidates can download the admit card by following the simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of SBI on sbi.co.in.

• Click on SBI Clerk Admit Card 2021 for pre-exam training link available on the home page.

• Enter the login details and click on submit.

• Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the admit card and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The selection process for SBI Clerk comprises of preliminary exam followed by main examination. The dates of preliminary exam will be announced in due course of time.

The registration process was started on April 27 and ended on May 20, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 5237 Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) posts in the organization.





