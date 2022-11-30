SBI PO Admit Card 2022 expected to be out by next week on sbi.co.in

State Bank of India is expected to release SBI PO Admit Card 2022 by next week. Candidates who have registered for Probationary Officer posts can check and download the admit card when released through the official site of SBI at sbi.co.in.

As per the official notice, the admit card will be released in first or 2nd week of December 2022. The prelims examination will be conducted on December 17, 18, 19 and 20, 2022. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through these simple steps given below.

SBI PO Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of SBI at sbi.co.in.

Click on careers link and a new page will open.

A new page will open where candidates can click on SBI PO Admit Card 2022 link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of SBI.