SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2023 released at sbi.co.in, download link here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Oct 23, 2023 07:50 PM IST

SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2023 has been released. The download link is given here.

State Bank of India has released SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2023 on October 23, 2023. Candidates who will appear for preliminary exam of Probationary Officers post can download the admit card through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2023 released at sbi.co.in, download link here (REUTERS)
The prelims admit card will be available on website from October 23 to November 6, 2023. To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to download SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2023

SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2023: How to download

  • Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.
  • Click on current openings on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates can click on SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2023 link.
  • Enter the required details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The online preliminary examination will be conducted in November 2023. The preliminary exam result will be declared in November/ December 2023.

The registration process was started on September 7 and ended on October 3, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 2000 posts in the organization. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SBI.

