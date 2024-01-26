SBI SCO admit card 2024 released for written exam, download link here
SBI releases admit cards for Specialist Cadre Officer written exam
State Bank of India has released admit cards for the written examination for the Specialist Cadre Officer posts. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. Candidates will be able to download the admit cards till February 2. Candidates can download their admit cards using their login credentials.
This recruitment drive will fill up 439 posts in the organisation.
In addition to the admit card, the interview schedule has been released for the non-written and amended exam posts. Check detailed notification here.
Direct link to download admit card
SBI SCO admit card: How to download
Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the admit card:
Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.
Click on the careers link available on the home page.
A new page will open on the screen
Next, click on the admit card from the written exam posts.
Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.