 SBI SCO admit card 2024 released for written exam, download link here | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / SBI SCO admit card 2024 released for written exam, download link here

SBI SCO admit card 2024 released for written exam, download link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 26, 2024 06:16 PM IST

SBI releases admit cards for Specialist Cadre Officer written exam

State Bank of India has released admit cards for the written examination for the Specialist Cadre Officer posts. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. Candidates will be able to download the admit cards till February 2. Candidates can download their admit cards using their login credentials.

SBI releases admit cards for Specialist Cadre Officer written exam
SBI releases admit cards for Specialist Cadre Officer written exam

This recruitment drive will fill up 439 posts in the organisation.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

In addition to the admit card, the interview schedule has been released for the non-written and amended exam posts. Check detailed notification here.

Direct link to download admit card

SBI SCO admit card: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the admit card:

Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

Click on the careers link available on the home page.

A new page will open on the screen

Next, click on the admit card from the written exam posts.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On