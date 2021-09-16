SBI SCO admit cards 2021 released, here's how to download

SBI SCO admit cards 2021: State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit card for specialist cadre officers (SCO) exam on its official website. Candidates who have applied for SBI SCO recruitment examination can download their call letters from the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

The call letter can be downloaded till September 25.

The SBI SCO online written test is scheduled to be held on September 25.

This recruitment drive is to fill up 36 posts of assistant manager- engineer (Civil) and 10 posts of assistant manager- engineer (Electrical).

Direct link to download SBI SCO admit cards

How to download SBI SCO admit card:

Visit the the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in

On the homepage, click on "Careers" tab

Click on "Current opening" link

Click on the link that reads, "RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST CADRE OFFICERS IN SBI ON REGULAR BASIS (DOWNLOAD CALL LETTER FOR ONLINE EXAM) (ADVERTISEMENT No. CRPD/SCO/ENG/2021-22/13)(Engineer Civil/ Electrical)"

Now click on "CALL LETTER FOR ONLINE EXAM (NEW)" link

Submit your registration number and password. Click on "Login" option

The call letter will appear on the screen

Download the call letter and take its print out