SEED 2024 admit card releasing tomorrow at sid.edu.in, know how to download
Symbiosis Institute of Design will release the SEED 2024 Admit Card tomorrow, January 6
The Symbiosis Institute of Design (SID) will release the admit card for the Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design (SEED) 2024 tomorrow, January 6, 2024.Candidates appearing for the entrance examination can download their admit cards through the official website at sid.edu.in.Candidates can download the SEED 2024 admit card using their login credentials.
The Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design ( SEED ) will be conducted on January 14, 2024.The duration of the examination will be 1 hour between 10 am to 4 pm. The SEED 2024 result will be released on January 24.
SEED 2024 admit card: Know how to download
To download the SEED 2024 admit card follow the steps given below:
Visit the official website at www.sid.edu.in
On the homepage, click on the admit card link
Key in your login details
Download the SEED 2024 admit card
Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.