Sikkim University, NEHU, TU, other central varsities in NE exempted from CUET

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Mar 20, 2023 02:54 PM IST

These universities can continue their past practices for admission students, Education Ministry said.

Ten central universities in the North Eastern Region have been exempted from the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), Ministry of Education has announced.

Special consideration has been given to Sikkim University, Rajiv Gandhi University, Manipur University, Assam University, Tezpur University, Nagaland University, Tripura University, Mizoram University, NEHU and HNBGU Uttarakhand, Under Secretary to the Government of India P.K. Singh in a letter to the University Grants Commission (UGC).

These universities can continue their past practices for admission students, he added.

Singh said that the exemption has been given keeping in view the geographical conditions, hilly terrain, far flung location, limited digital connectivity, infrastructure, etc, causing obstructions in conducting CUET.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, who had written to Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for exempting his state from CUET, shared the latter and thanked the union minister.

“Thank Hon’ble Union Education Minister, Sh.@dpradhanbjp ji for considering our request on behalf of our students to exempt the colleges in Meghalaya affiliated to NEHU to come under the purview of #CUET for 2023-2024, allowing them to continue with existing admission practices,” Sangma tweeted.

Monday, March 20, 2023
