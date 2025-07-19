SSC activates mock test link for computer based examination, check instructions here

The Staff Selection Commission activated the mock test link for the computer-based examination on July 18, 2025. Candidates can check and find the mock test link on the SSC's official website at ssc.gov.in. SSC activates mock test link for computer based examination, check instructions

This initiative is aimed at familiarising candidates with the process and interface of the Computer-Based Test (CBT).

Check instructions here

As per the official notice, the important instructions on mock test can be checked here:

1. The mock test link is activated solely for familiarization purposes with the CBT environment.

2. The format of the mock test may differ from the actual CBT format.

3. The questions in the mock test are sample-based and may be repeated. These are not indicative of the actual examination content.

4. The mock test should not be treated as a practice paper or simulation of the actual examination.

The Commission has urged the candidates to make use of this facility to become comfortable with the CBT process ahead of the actual examination.

As per 2025-26 calendar, the Selection Post Examination, Phase-XIII, 2025 exam will be held from July 24 to August 4, Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2025 will be held from August 6 to August 11, Combined Hindi Translators Examination, 2025 will be held on August 12, Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2025 will be held from August 13 to August 30, 2025.