SSC answer keys for SHT, JT and JHT paper 1 exam released at ssc.nic.in

competitive exams
Published on Oct 06, 2022 11:31 PM IST

SSC JHT answer keys: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has uploaded the tentative answer keys for the Junior Hindi Translator (JHT), Junior Translator (JT) and Senior Hindi Translator (SHT) Examination, 2022.

SSC JHT answer keys: Interested candidates can now check and download the tentative answer keys from the official website ssc.nic.in(ssc.nic.in)
ByHT Education Desk

SSC answer keys: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has uploaded the tentative answer keys for the Junior Hindi Translator (JHT), Junior Translator (JT) and Senior Hindi Translator (SHT) Examination, 2022. Interested candidates can now check and download the tentative answer keys from the official website ssc.nic.in

SSC conducted the Computer Based Examination (Paper-I) of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2022 on October 1, 2022.

Along with the answer keys, candidates’ response sheets have also been uploaded.

The candidates can access the Response Sheets by clicking on the link provided by SSC using their Examination Roll Number and Password.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, from 5pm on October 6, 2022 till 5 pm on October 9, 2022.

Objections can be raised with a prescribed fee of Rs. 100 per question/answer challenged.

Link to raise objections, check the answer keys and response sheets. Click here.

How to check answer key

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in

Click on the tentative answer keys link for the translator examinations

Click on the link available in the pdf

Select the examination and submit

Key in your roll number and password to login

The answer keys will appear on your screen

Check and download for future purposes

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
