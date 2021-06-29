Home / Education / Competitive Exams / SSC CGL 2019 Tier-III results out, here is how to check
SSC CGL 2019 Tier-III results out, here is how to check

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 29, 2021 08:16 PM IST

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the CGLE 2019 Tier -III result. SSC CGL Tier -III examination was conducted on November 22, 2020. Candidates who have appeared for the SSC CGL Tier-III examination can check their results on the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at https://ssc.nic.in/

Candidates have been shortlisted for the Document Verification/Skill test i.e Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) and Data Entry Skill Test (DEST) on the basis of the aggregate performance of qualified candidates in Tier-I, Tier-II, and Tier-III Examinations.

Here is the direct link to check the result

Steps to check the SSC CGL Tier-III result

Visit the official website of SSC CGL at https://ssc.nic.in/

Click on the result tab in top navigation bar

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Click on the result tab against the link provided to check the SSC CGL Tier-III result

Check your result and keep the hard copy for future reference.

Note: Marks of the qualified and non-qualified candidates will be uploaded on the website of the commission on July 9.


